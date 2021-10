Just Doing Our Best : StoryCorps Scientists Zoe Courville and Lora Koenig work to study the impact of climate change — which pulls them away from their children for weeks at a time. In our last episode of the season, they share some hard-earned wisdom with parents who may be struggling during the pandemic.

