Journalist explains the immediate international fallout of the Pandora Papers NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Spencer Woodman, reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which led an investigation into offshore banking dubbed the Pandora Papers.

National Journalist explains the immediate international fallout of the Pandora Papers Journalist explains the immediate international fallout of the Pandora Papers Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Spencer Woodman, reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which led an investigation into offshore banking dubbed the Pandora Papers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor