Facebook responds to whistleblower's claim that company chose profits over the public NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Neil Potts, Facebook vice president for trust and security, about internal documents leaked by a company whistleblower.

Technology Facebook responds to whistleblower's claim that company chose profits over the public Facebook responds to whistleblower's claim that company chose profits over the public Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Neil Potts, Facebook vice president for trust and security, about internal documents leaked by a company whistleblower. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor