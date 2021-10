The pandemic has driven food trucks into neighborhoods and onto delivery apps The coronavirus pandemic has changes how people live, work and play. Food trucks have adapted by selling in residential neighborhoods and embracing food delivery apps.

The coronavirus pandemic has changes how people live, work and play. Food trucks have adapted by selling in residential neighborhoods and embracing food delivery apps.