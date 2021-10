What former President Zuma's popularity says about South Africa's political climate Former South African President Jacob Zuma is still at the center of the country's politics, even though he faces a corruption trial. His popularity is indicative of the country's racial polarization.

Africa What former President Zuma's popularity says about South Africa's political climate What former President Zuma's popularity says about South Africa's political climate Listen · 5:15 5:15 Former South African President Jacob Zuma is still at the center of the country's politics, even though he faces a corruption trial. His popularity is indicative of the country's racial polarization. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor