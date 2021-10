#2141: Greetings from the Bushings Institute : The Best of Car Talk The important think tanks tackle global peace, poverty and the really deep problems facing humanity. Tom and Ray's 'Bushings Institute' set their sites a bit lower: Where is Stacey's oil leak coming from?.. When is the right time to sell your Saab?.. and how can the boys settle the $100 bet between Sarah and her friend fairly and still take their standard 50% commission?

The Best of Car Talk #2141: Greetings from the Bushings Institute The important think tanks tackle global peace, poverty and the really deep problems facing humanity. Tom and Ray's 'Bushings Institute' set their sites a bit lower: Where is Stacey's oil leak coming from?.. When is the right time to sell your Saab?.. and how can the boys settle the $100 bet between Sarah and her friend fairly and still take their standard 50% commission?