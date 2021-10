New trial asks whether big pharmacy chains bear any blame for the opioid epidemic The nation's biggest name-brand pharmacy chains including CVS and Walmart are facing opening arguments in a high-profile opioid trial beginning Monday in Ohio.

Law New trial asks whether big pharmacy chains bear any blame for the opioid epidemic New trial asks whether big pharmacy chains bear any blame for the opioid epidemic Listen · 3:57 3:57 The nation's biggest name-brand pharmacy chains including CVS and Walmart are facing opening arguments in a high-profile opioid trial beginning Monday in Ohio. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor