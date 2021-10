Bubba Wallace makes history with his win in Talladega Bubba Wallace wins his first NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, becoming only the second Black man in the history of the sport to win a series.

Bubba Wallace wins his first NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, becoming only the second Black man in the history of the sport to win a series.