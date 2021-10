What Biden plans to do differently when it comes to trade with China NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serves as the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Biden administration's trade policy with regards to China.

Politics What Biden plans to do differently when it comes to trade with China What Biden plans to do differently when it comes to trade with China Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serves as the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Biden administration's trade policy with regards to China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor