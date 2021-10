Facebook pushes back on whistleblower claims it's endangering users NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to the VP of Content Policy at Facebook, Monika Bickert, who responds the whistleblower allegations by that suggest the company prioritizes profits over the safety.

Technology Facebook pushes back on whistleblower claims it's endangering users Facebook pushes back on whistleblower claims it's endangering users Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to the VP of Content Policy at Facebook, Monika Bickert, who responds the whistleblower allegations by that suggest the company prioritizes profits over the safety. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor