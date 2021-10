It'll be months before this Louisiana hospital opens back up after Ida closed it down NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with the CEO of Our Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, La., about the damage the hospital sustained during the hurricane and their efforts to come back online.

