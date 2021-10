What the Pandora Papers reveal about how the rich shelter their assets The Pandora Papers describe investment firms known as trusts, which are believed to have allowed the world's rich shelter their assets in states like South Dakota.

National What the Pandora Papers reveal about how the rich shelter their assets What the Pandora Papers reveal about how the rich shelter their assets Listen · 3:46 3:46 The Pandora Papers describe investment firms known as trusts, which are believed to have allowed the world's rich shelter their assets in states like South Dakota. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor