After weeks at a Wisconsin army base, one Afghan woman says she's bored, but grateful NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Khwaga Ghani, who was NPR's producer in Afghanistan for the past few years and is now at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin awaiting her visa.

World After weeks at a Wisconsin army base, one Afghan woman says she's bored, but grateful After weeks at a Wisconsin army base, one Afghan woman says she's bored, but grateful Listen · 7:58 7:58 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Khwaga Ghani, who was NPR's producer in Afghanistan for the past few years and is now at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin awaiting her visa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor