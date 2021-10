The survival rate of puffin chicks in Maine plunged this summer Maine's Atlantic puffins took a big hit. Chicks' survival rate plummeted after a record-setting "marine heatwave" disrupted food supplies, showing how climate change is driving vast ecosystem change.

