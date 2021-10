French Catholic clergy abused hundreds of thousands of children, report finds A new report in France says hundreds of thousands of children have been abused by priests and others working in the Catholic Church over the last 70 years.

A new report in France says hundreds of thousands of children have been abused by priests and others working in the Catholic Church over the last 70 years.