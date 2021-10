Biden promised to halt building Trump's border wall — but new construction has begun Critics in Texas say President Biden is going against his promise to halt construction of the Trump border wall.

National Biden promised to halt building Trump's border wall — but new construction has begun Biden promised to halt building Trump's border wall — but new construction has begun Listen · 3:56 3:56 Critics in Texas say President Biden is going against his promise to halt construction of the Trump border wall. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor