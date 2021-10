Senators discuss their proposal that would repair the infrastructure of HBCUS and NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Senators Chris Coons, D-Del., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., about their proposed act which would update the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

National Senators discuss their proposal that would repair the infrastructure of HBCUS and Senators discuss their proposal that would repair the infrastructure of HBCUS and Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Senators Chris Coons, D-Del., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., about their proposed act which would update the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor