National Investigations continue into oil leak off the coast of Southern California Investigations continue into oil leak off the coast of Southern California Listen · 5:13 5:13 An oil spill off Huntington Beach has released more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into coastal waters — killing marine life and fouling wetlands.