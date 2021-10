Investigations continue into oil leak off the coast of Southern California An oil spill off Huntington Beach has released more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into coastal waters — killing marine life and fouling wetlands.

National Investigations continue into oil leak off the coast of Southern California Investigations continue into oil leak off the coast of Southern California Audio will be available later today. An oil spill off Huntington Beach has released more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into coastal waters — killing marine life and fouling wetlands. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor