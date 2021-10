Bells at Washington National Cathedral toll for U.S. lives lost to COVID-19 COVID-19 has killed 700,000 Americans and counting. To mark the solemn occasion, bells tolled at the Washington National Cathedral to honor those who have died.

COVID-19 has killed 700,000 Americans and counting. To mark the solemn occasion, bells tolled at the Washington National Cathedral to honor those who have died.