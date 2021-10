Wessel's new book delves into the creation of a massive tax break NPR's Noel King talks to author David Wessel about his new book: Only the Rich Can Play. The book examines "Opportunity Zones" which are supposed to help revitalize areas of the U.S. that need it.

Author Interviews Wessel's new book delves into the creation of a massive tax break Wessel's new book delves into the creation of a massive tax break Listen · 7:19 7:19 NPR's Noel King talks to author David Wessel about his new book: Only the Rich Can Play. The book examines "Opportunity Zones" which are supposed to help revitalize areas of the U.S. that need it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor