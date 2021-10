Landmark California bill could help Black families reclaim seized land California has returned land to a Black family after it was seized decades ago. The story of Bruce's Beach highlights the loss of generational wealth and property that's happened across the country.

National Landmark California bill could help Black families reclaim seized land Landmark California bill could help Black families reclaim seized land Listen · 11:14 11:14 California has returned land to a Black family after it was seized decades ago. The story of Bruce's Beach highlights the loss of generational wealth and property that's happened across the country.