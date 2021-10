With the Taliban in power, Afghan journalists face detentions and more When the Taliban seized power, hundreds of Afghan journalists fled. Those who stayed behind face threats by Taliban foot soldiers that the government says it doesn't have control over yet.

Asia With the Taliban in power, Afghan journalists face detentions and more With the Taliban in power, Afghan journalists face detentions and more When the Taliban seized power, hundreds of Afghan journalists fled. Those who stayed behind face threats by Taliban foot soldiers that the government says it doesn't have control over yet.