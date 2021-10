A report finds French clergy sexually abused over 300,000 children since 1950 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to David Gibson of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University about French children sexually abused by people in the Catholic Church.

Religion A report finds French clergy sexually abused over 300,000 children since 1950 A report finds French clergy sexually abused over 300,000 children since 1950 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to David Gibson of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University about French children sexually abused by people in the Catholic Church. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor