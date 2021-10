Researchers study very smart dogs for their grasp of human language The researchers spent more than two years studying six dogs, and found they recognized the names of up to 100 toys. The study shows how much language dogs can absorb.

The researchers spent more than two years studying six dogs, and found they recognized the names of up to 100 toys. The study shows how much language dogs can absorb.