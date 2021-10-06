Accessibility links
4 people injured in shooting at Dallas-area high school; gunman fled the scene Police said an 18-year-old student opened fire after a fight broke out at a Dallas-area high school on Wednesday. Four people were injured and the gunman fled the scene.

National

4 people have been injured in a shooting at a Texas high school

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. WFAA-TV via AP hide caption

toggle caption
WFAA-TV via AP

In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight.

WFAA-TV via AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

A Shooting At A Virginia High School Has Left At Least 2 Students Wounded

National

A shooting at a Virginia high school has left at least 2 students wounded

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment, he said.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260.

Kolbye said the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

"This is not a random act of violence," he said. "This is not somebody attacking our school."

Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. LM Otero/AP hide caption

toggle caption
LM Otero/AP

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.