We set up an offshore company in a tax haven (Classic)

Note: This episode originally ran in July 2012.

The Pandora Papers released this week reveal how some world leaders allegedly hold wealth outside of their countries through the use of shell companies.

And the news reminded us of the time we set up our very own Planet Money shell companies. In this episode, we dive deep into the world of offshore companies and bank accounts. We set up our own company in a tax haven and we find the easiest place to register a business anonymously.

For more about our two shell companies, "Unbelizable Inc." and "Delawho? LLC," check out these episodes:

Music: "Bright Side" and "Live Twice"

