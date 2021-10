New Montana abortion laws were halted just hours before they were to go into effect As the Supreme Court looks to decide on the future of Roe v. Wade, abortion is again one of the biggest social legal questions facing the country. In Montana, three new laws hang in the balance.

Law New Montana abortion laws were halted just hours before they were to go into effect New Montana abortion laws were halted just hours before they were to go into effect Listen · 3:35 3:35 As the Supreme Court looks to decide on the future of Roe v. Wade, abortion is again one of the biggest social legal questions facing the country. In Montana, three new laws hang in the balance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor