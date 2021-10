Scaling back Biden's $3.5 trillion plan means climate proposals may take a hit President Biden is working with Democrats to scale back his initial $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. Some of the president's hallmark climate proposals could be diminished.

President Biden is working with Democrats to scale back his initial $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. Some of the president's hallmark climate proposals could be diminished.