Law Supreme Court pushes government after it sought to block testimony in torture case Supreme Court pushes government after it sought to block testimony in torture case Listen · 4:39 4:39 Both liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices pressed the U.S. government's lawyer about why a detainee at Guantanamo Bay couldn't testify about his own torture at the hands of the CIA.