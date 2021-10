Idaho's lieutenant governor banned vaccine mandates while Gov. Little was out of town While Idaho Gov. Brad Little left the state for a trip, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for the governor's seat in 2022, issued an order to ban mask and vaccine mandates even further.

Politics Idaho's lieutenant governor banned vaccine mandates while Gov. Little was out of town Idaho's lieutenant governor banned vaccine mandates while Gov. Little was out of town Listen · 3:21 3:21 While Idaho Gov. Brad Little left the state for a trip, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for the governor's seat in 2022, issued an order to ban mask and vaccine mandates even further. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor