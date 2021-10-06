Accessibility links
MLMs during the pandemic and 'Lularich' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam interviews women's work and economic justice writer Meg Conley about the documentary series LuLaRich and how vulnerable people still get sucked into multi-level marketing schemes because their shape mirrors the American economy. Then, Harvard Ph.D. candidate and Mormon Studies Fellow at the University of Utah Janan Graham-Russell joins for a game of Who Said That?

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

'LuLaRich' reveals how MLMs mirror the American economy

DeAnne Stidham and Mark Stidham, founders of multi-level marketing scheme LuLaRoe, from the documentary Lularich. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video hide caption

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

DeAnne Stidham and Mark Stidham, founders of multi-level marketing scheme LuLaRoe, from the documentary Lularich.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, and Nathan Pugh. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.