Best of WWDTM October 2021 : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! We look back on our time with Joel McHale, Dr. Ellen Stofan, Tariq Trotter, and Phillpa Soo. Plus we share more of our time with Dulcé Sloan from our live performace in Philadelphia last August.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Best of WWDTM October 2021 Best of WWDTM October 2021 Listen · 47:48 47:48 We look back on our time with Joel McHale, Dr. Ellen Stofan, Tariq Trotter, and Phillpa Soo. Plus we share more of our time with Dulcé Sloan from our live performace in Philadelphia last August. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor