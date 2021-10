News brief: abortion law blocked, debt limit fix, caregivers' COVID deaths Texas' abortion law is temporarily blocked. Congress appears closer to a deal that keeps the government paying its bills. A study estimates more than 140,00 children have lost a caregiver to COVID-19.

