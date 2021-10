Enforcement of the new abortion law in Texas is blocked by a federal judge A federal judge has blocked the state's controversial abortion law, finding it was designed to make it difficult for people to exercise their constitutional rights. Texas will appeal.

Law Enforcement of the new abortion law in Texas is blocked by a federal judge A federal judge has blocked the state's controversial abortion law, finding it was designed to make it difficult for people to exercise their constitutional rights. Texas will appeal.