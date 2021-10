U.S.-Pakistan relations are at a crossroads With the U.S. out of Afghanistan and the Taliban in charge, Pakistan hopes its ties with Washington can shift in a new direction. But for now, relations will be driven by anti-terrorism.

U.S.-Pakistan relations are at a crossroads

With the U.S. out of Afghanistan and the Taliban in charge, Pakistan hopes its ties with Washington can shift in a new direction. But for now, relations will be driven by anti-terrorism.