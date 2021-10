Delaware racetrack offers a victory lap to drivers who get vaccinated Up to 800 people get to drive the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. They get a shot at the track, and some people will also get NASCAR tickets.

Delaware racetrack offers a victory lap to drivers who get vaccinated Up to 800 people get to drive the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. They get a shot at the track, and some people will also get NASCAR tickets.