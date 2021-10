A COVID Outbreak Forced Broadway's 'Aladdin' to cancel some shows Broadway is back after the pandemic shutdown but the reopening has been a bit rocky. The show Aladdin closed temporarily after several vaccinated cast and crew members tested positive for COCID-19.

