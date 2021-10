An Oklahoma family has been named the kindest in the country How do you define kindness? For an Oklahoma family, it's centered on action. We introduce you to the Barrons, who have been named the nation's kindest family.

Family An Oklahoma family has been named the kindest in the country An Oklahoma family has been named the kindest in the country Listen · 1:49 1:49 How do you define kindness? For an Oklahoma family, it's centered on action. We introduce you to the Barrons, who have been named the nation's kindest family. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor