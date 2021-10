Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S. The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees.

National Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S.