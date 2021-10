The New York Public Library system abolishes fines on overdue materials The New York Public Library system is the latest to eliminate all late fees. All library card holders have had their accounts cleared of any prior late fees or fines.

Books The New York Public Library system abolishes fines on overdue materials The New York Public Library system abolishes fines on overdue materials Audio will be available later today. The New York Public Library system is the latest to eliminate all late fees. All library card holders have had their accounts cleared of any prior late fees or fines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor