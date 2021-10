Judas Priest guitarist finishes solo after suffering a ruptured aorta Richie Faulkner was performing on stage when he felt something strange in his chest. It turned out to be his aorta rupturing, a condition only about one in five people survive.

Music News Judas Priest guitarist finishes solo after suffering a ruptured aorta Judas Priest guitarist finishes solo after suffering a ruptured aorta Listen · 0:27 0:27 Richie Faulkner was performing on stage when he felt something strange in his chest. It turned out to be his aorta rupturing, a condition only about one in five people survive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor