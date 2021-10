The 2021 prize for literature will be the latest Nobel to be announced A new Nobel Prize winner in literature will be made public Thursday morning. Past laureates have included the authors Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Ernest Hemingway.

Books The 2021 prize for literature will be the latest Nobel to be announced The 2021 prize for literature will be the latest Nobel to be announced Audio will be available later today. A new Nobel Prize winner in literature will be made public Thursday morning. Past laureates have included the authors Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Ernest Hemingway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor