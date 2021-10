2021's Nobel Prize in literature goes to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah Abdulrazak Gurnah, who is from Zanzibar, has written 10 novels, including 1994's Paradise, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. U.S. poet Louise Glück won the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature.

Books