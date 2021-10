Young kids 5 to 11 are a one step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatrician and chair of the CDC's Committee on Immunization Practices, about what's ahead for approving vaccines for younger kids.

Children's Health Young kids 5 to 11 are a one step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine Young kids 5 to 11 are a one step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine Listen · 6:26 6:26 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatrician and chair of the CDC's Committee on Immunization Practices, about what's ahead for approving vaccines for younger kids. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor