Job numbers are expected to have improved in September September was supposed to be the month that Americans went back to work. Job gains are expected to be stronger than they were in August, but hiring is unlikely to match the levels of early summer.

Economy Job numbers are expected to have improved in September Job numbers are expected to have improved in September Listen · 3:42 3:42 September was supposed to be the month that Americans went back to work. Job gains are expected to be stronger than they were in August, but hiring is unlikely to match the levels of early summer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor