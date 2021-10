With the China Mission Center, the CIA refocuses on the changing world stage The CIA is establishing a mission center that will focus on the challenges posed by a rising China. This is the strongest sign yet that CIA Director William Burns considers China his top priority.

National Security With the China Mission Center, the CIA refocuses on the changing world stage With the China Mission Center, the CIA refocuses on the changing world stage Listen · 3:43 3:43 The CIA is establishing a mission center that will focus on the challenges posed by a rising China. This is the strongest sign yet that CIA Director William Burns considers China his top priority. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor