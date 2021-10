Fan appears to be OK after Seattle Seahawks mascot claws his head The mascot named Taima normally flies around the stadium then alights on its handler's padded arm. But at Thursday night's game against the Rams, Taima ended up on a fan's head.

Animals Fan appears to be OK after Seattle Seahawks mascot claws his head Fan appears to be OK after Seattle Seahawks mascot claws his head Listen · 0:28 0:28 The mascot named Taima normally flies around the stadium then alights on its handler's padded arm. But at Thursday night's game against the Rams, Taima ended up on a fan's head. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor