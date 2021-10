Iraqis will vote for a new parliament on Sunday. While some new voices have emerged in the campaigning, it looks like the usual parties will win. One underdog candidate got some voters on her side when she resolved a sewer problem in a Baghdad slum.

Middle East Iraqis will vote for a new parliament on Sunday. Iraqis will vote for a new parliament on Sunday. Listen · 7:26 7:26 While some new voices have emerged in the campaigning, it looks like the usual parties will win. One underdog candidate got some voters on her side when she resolved a sewer problem in a Baghdad slum.