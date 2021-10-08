The News Roundup for October 08, 2021

It's been a busy week for Facebook. A whistleblower has come forward to detail how Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division, and weaken democracy." Then, a worldwide outage of Facebook's products, including Instagram and WhatsApp, disrupted communication and business in multiple countries.

A federal judge has placed a pause on Texas' draconian abortion restrictions. However, the Texas attorney general has filed an appeal.

Work on vaccines and the implementation of pandemic guidelines has progressed. Johnson & Johnson submitted data to the FDA seeking approval for booster shots. Los Angeles is implementing one of the most stringent sets of vaccine guidelines, outlining rules requiring everyone have proof of vaccination before entering public spaces like restaurants, bars, and gyms.

An investigation of more than 12 million documents, dubbed the "Pandora Papers," have revealed how the rich and powerful worldwide hide their wealth while dodging regulation and taxes. Figures such as Shakira, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and the king of Jordan were all named, along with many others.

France's first major study of sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church revealed a shockingly large estimate of the number of victims of sexual assault at the hands of the clergy. It's the latest in a string of scandals connected to the church that stretches back decades.

World media are reporting that relations between China and Taiwan are at their "worst" in 40 years. Taipei warned international leaders that China will be able to invade the country by 2025.

